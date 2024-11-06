Two college students die in Moulvibazar road accident

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Two college students died and three others, including a child, were injured when an autorickshaw overturned after losing control in the Bottola area of Kamolganj upazila of Moulvibazar on Wednesday morning.

Syed Ifthekhar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Sayem (17) of Maizdihi in the Kalapur union of Srimangal upazila and Amit Sutradhor (18) of Bhagalpur of the upazila. Both were class 12 students at Kamalganj Government College.

According to locals, the students were travelling by autorickshaw from Sreemangal to Kamalganj College to take an exam. Upon reaching the Bottola area on the Kamalganj-Sreemangal road, the driver suddenly turned to avoid hitting a child, causing the autorickshaw to lose control and overturn, killing Sayem, who died on the spot.

The injured were initially taken to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex and were later referred to Moulvibazar Hospital. However, on the way to Moulvibazar, Amit succumbed to his injuries.