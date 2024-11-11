Indian goods worth over Tk 50 lakh seized in Sunamganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized illegal Indian goods worth over Tk 50 lakh from Tahirpur and Bishwambharpur border areas in Sunamganj district.

The operation details were confirmed on Monday by Lieutenant Colonel AKM Zakaria Kadir, commander of BGB Battalion-28.

According to BGB reports, the seized goods were confiscated from various locations, including the Lau’r Garh, Chinakandi, Chanpur, and Charagaon border areas.

Acting on a tip-off, BGB patrol teams carried out the operation and confiscated 700 cubic feet of sand, three Mahindra tractors, and one pickup truck at Monai Para, all without owners. The total market value of these items is estimated at Tk 43 lakh 14 thousands.

Additionally, separate raids at Chanpur, Chinakandi, and Charagaon BOP in Bishwambharpur led to the seizure of 200 kilograms of apples, 34 bottles of Indian liquor, 3,290 kilograms of sugar, 3,455 kilograms of coal, and one motorcycle. The estimated value of these goods is 7, 40,900 taka.

Altogether, the total value of the confiscated items amounts to 5,054,900 taka.

Lieutenant Colonel AKM Zakaria Kadir stated, “Illegal goods that evade customs duties are regularly seized from the border area. The BGB is maintaining strict surveillance to curb these illegal activities.”