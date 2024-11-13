Cheese beats peanut butter for protein and calories, says fitness expert

When it comes to healthy eating or weight loss, cheese is often the last thing people consider. Instead, many might view peanut butter as the more favorable choice.

However, when we compare their calorie and protein content, the reality appears to be different. Fitness coach Ralston D’Souza recently posted a video in which he compared the healthiness of one tablespoon of peanut butter versus one slice of cheese, reports Hindustan Times.

‘Cheese offers more protein’

In the video, D’Souza asked the question, ‘1 tablespoon of peanut butter or 1 slice of cheese, which is better?’ According to the fitness coach, cheese is a better option. He shared the nutritional content of each in the clip. While 1 slice of cheese has around “62 calories, 0.8 gm of carbs, 5 gm fat, and 3.4 gm of protein”, 1 tablespoon of peanut butter has around “95 calories, 3.5 gm of carbs, 8 gm of fat, and 3.5 gm of protein”. This means that while cheese and protein have somewhat similar protein content, the calorie intake has a large margin.

D’Souza added, “Cheese offers more protein per calorie with fewer carbs and fats, and cheese is also a complete protein, unlike peanut butter.”

Additionally, while deciding what a healthier option is, portion control should also be factored in. The fitness coach explained, “It’s easier to measure a slice of cheese accurately, whereas it can be tricky to measure a tablespoon of peanut butter correctly, making it easy to overconsume. Now, I am not saying that peanut butter is bad. If you prefer peanut butter, stick with it. Just remember, if you are getting bored of your peanut butter sandwich or just want a change, a slice of cheese is always a great swap. If not, even better.”

According to Vasanti Malik, research scientist in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, peanuts certainly are high in calories and fat, but the ‘fat is good fat’. In a Harvard paper, Malik recommended eating peanuts with the skins intact, because of their ‘anti-inflammatory polyphenols’.