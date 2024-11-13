Monkey rescued from Sreemangal locality

A stray monkey has been rescued on Tuesday from Ramnagar Manipuri Para in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar.

The forest department officials rescued the monkey from the house of Shimul Tarafdar, resident of the area. Later the animal was taken to the Lawachara rescue center.

Shimul Tarafdar said that the monkey has been roaming around the area for about two to three months, disturbing people, and damaging household items.

The people residing at the area were in panic-stricken, he said, adding, “When the monkey came to my house in the morning, we closed the door and informed the forest department.”

Later, the forest department and wildlife seba foundation workers came and took it away.

Shahidul Islam, Range Officer of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department, said that the monkey is in a healthy condition. We will release it in Lawachara forest soon.