Official trailer and First song of ‘Dorod’ released

The first song and official trailer of Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan– starrer movie “Dorod” have been published.

However, the Anonno Mamun-directed movie is set to hit the theatres on Friday.

The film’s song was released in two languages “Ei Bhasao” (Bengali) and “Jism Mein Tere” (Hindi) released simultaneously on Monday.

Balam and Konal have lent their voice to the Bengali version, while the Hindi version is voiced by Mohammed Irfan and Rubai. Arafat Mehmood is the music director for both songs.

The song featuring Shakib Khan and Indian actress Sonal Chauhan, showcases different beautiful locations of Varanasi city in India. Shakib and Sonal’s chemistry is also shown in the romantic track. Following the song, the official trailer of the film was also released on the same day.

The 2 and 24 minute trailer shows a series of sudden murders unfolding in the city of Varanasi, targeting prominent individuals. The escalating violence shocks the local police as they grapple with the growing list of victims. As the investigation progresses, an auto driver named Dulu Mia (Shakib Khan) emerges as the key suspect.

The trailer shows Shakib Khan in two avatars. Sometimes he is a very shy and naive person, sometimes he looks ferocious and is killing people! The trailer ended with the mystery —is Shakib the killer or just an ordinary person?

The trailer also shows glimpses of Indian actors Rahul Dev, Payal Sarkar, and Rajesh Sharma. The film also stars Shahiduzzaman Salim, Misha Sawdagor, Elina Shammi, Jessia Islam, and others.

Jointly produced by Bangladesh and India, the film is slated for release in 20 countries, including Bangladesh and India.