Dhaka seeks Brazilian investment

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter has sought Brazilian investment in Bangladesh for stronger economic ties between the South Asian and Latin American nations.

“I urge you to secure the first investment during your tenure,” she told Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres at a reception on Friday.

Brazil embassy in Dhaka hosted the reception marking Brazil’s 202nd Independence Day at a city hotel on Friday evening.

Despite Brazil recognizing Bangladesh’s independence in 1972, bilateral ties have seen limited economic engagement.

Notably, the visit of Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in April this year was the first-ever visit by a Brazilian foreign minister to Bangladesh.

In his remarks, ambassador Feres remained optimistic, highlighting that three Brazilian trade missions visited Bangladesh in the past year, signaling a growing interest in exploring opportunities.

Farida also sought Brazil’s backing for Bangladesh’s bid to join BRICS, emphasizing the country’s emerging role as a key voice in the Global South.

She also urged Brazil to support efforts to initiate and accelerate negotiations for a preferential trade agreement between Bangladesh and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, underlining the importance of fostering South-South cooperation.

Brazilian envoy expressed satisfaction over the existing Bangladesh and Brazil ties and said, “The relation is in good shape and it is ready to move forward”.

Political leaders, government officials, diplomats stationed in Dhaka and dignitaries from different fields joined the reception.