Capsicum Fritters

Ingredients –

v Capsicum 500 gm

v Gram flour1/2 cup

v

Rice flour 1/4 cup

v Red chili powder 1/4 tsp

v Turmeric powder1/4 tsp

v Baking soda 1/8 tsp

v Salt1/4 tsp

v Water 1 cup or add as required

v Coriander leaves 2 tbsp, finely chopped

v Chaat masala powder 1/2 tsp

v Lemon juice1 tsp

v Oil for deep frying

Method:

Chop the capsicum injulienne cut.In a mixing bowl, add gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds, baking soda and salt.With a whisk, mix all the dry ingredients well.

Add 3/4 cup water first. Whisk it well and add water further as needed.Mix it well such that no lumps remain. Add the chopped capsicum to it. In a thick bottomed pot, heat oil for deep-frying.

To check if the oil is hot enough; gently drop a small blob of batter into the hot oil. If it rises to surface, then the oil is ready for deep-frying.Gently drop the capsicum mixture into the hot oil. Fry for about 1 minute on medium flame.

When the underside turns golden brown, flip it and fry the other side for about 1 minute.Using a wire mesh, remove from oil, drain the excess oil and place on an absorbent kitchen paper towel. Ready to serve.