Capsicum Fritters

Ingredients –
v Capsicum 500 gm
v Gram flour1/2 cup
v
Rice flour 1/4 cup
v Red chili powder 1/4 tsp
v Turmeric powder1/4 tsp
v Baking soda 1/8 tsp
v Salt1/4 tsp
v Water 1 cup or add as required
v Coriander leaves 2 tbsp, finely chopped
v Chaat masala powder 1/2 tsp
v Lemon juice1 tsp
v Oil for deep frying
Method:
Chop the capsicum injulienne cut.In a mixing bowl, add gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds, baking soda and salt.With a whisk, mix all the dry ingredients well.
Add 3/4 cup water first. Whisk it well and add water further as needed.Mix it well such that no lumps remain. Add the chopped capsicum to it. In a thick bottomed pot, heat oil for deep-frying.
To check if the oil is hot enough; gently drop a small blob of batter into the hot oil. If it rises to surface, then the oil is ready for deep-frying.Gently drop the capsicum mixture into the hot oil. Fry for about 1 minute on medium flame.
When the underside turns golden brown, flip it and fry the other side for about 1 minute.Using a wire mesh, remove from oil, drain the excess oil and place on an absorbent kitchen paper towel. Ready to serve.