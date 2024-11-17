Karmasangsthan Bank hosts business review meeting in Sylhet

Karmasangsthan Bank convened a business review meeting at Hotel Noorjahan Grand, Sylhet, bringing together regional managers, branch managers, and second officers from the Sylhet, Moulvibazar, and Brahmanbaria regions. The meeting marked the progress of the bank’s 100-day special programme.

Dr. AFM Matiur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors and former secretary, attended the meeting as the chief guest. The event was graced by the presence of Managing Director Mr. Arun Kumar Chowdhury as the special guest, with Divisional Head Chattogram, Mr. Muhammad Masudur Rahman, presiding over the session.

Other key attendees included Mr. Md. Moshiur Rahman, DGM of the Loan and Advance Department; Mr. Monoj Roy, DGM of the Branch Control Department; Mr. Md. Momtaz Uddin, Head of the Loan Recovery Department; and Board Secretary Mr. Md. Iqbal Hossain, among others.

Dr. AFM Matiur Rahman underscored the importance of achieving 100% of the targets across all performance indicators to advance the bank’s mission. He highlighted the bank’s role in creating employment opportunities for the country’s youth and encouraged staff to strengthen their efforts in meeting programme goals.

Managing Director Mr. Arun Kumar Chowdhury emphasised improving customer service, increasing loan disbursement, recovering defaulted and classified loans, and enhancing workplace efficiency and environment. He expressed optimism about the Sylhet region’s potential, noting its historical significance as the land of Hazrat Shahjalal and Hazrat Shah Paran.

Karmasangsthan Bank remains committed to empowering the backward youth of Sylhet by fostering employment opportunities that contribute to the nation’s development.