Income tax return submission date extended to Dec 31

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the income tax returns submission date to December 31, considering application of taxpayers.

The NBR issued an order to this end on Sunday (November 17) extending the deadline by one month.

In a statement, the NBR’s public relations division announced that the deadline extension came in response to requests from taxpayers across various professions.

To facilitate their convenience, the NBR decided to extend the filing period for both online and paper submissions, applicable to all taxpayers except companies.

It said that taxpayers who file their returns within the extended period will not face any penalties.

So far, 3,75,000 taxpayers have filed e-returns online.

It said submitting income tax returns is being simplified so that people can complete the process in a hassle-free environment.

According to the Income Tax Act, 2023, the last date for submission of income tax returns by all types of taxpayers except the companies for the tax year 2024-25 is November 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the NBR has already made mandatory online filing of income tax returns (e-Return) for government employees under the jurisdiction of income tax circles located in Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur and Narayanganj city corporations.

Online filing of income tax returns has been made mandatory for working officers/employees for all scheduled banks, all mobile telecom service providers and some multinational companies namely Unilever Bangladesh Limited, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited, Marico Bangladesh Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, Nestlé Bangladesh Plc.

Online return filing system has been opened for taxpayers since September 9 this year. Individual taxpayers can easily prepare their returns and file those online using the National Board of Revenue website www.etaxnbr.gov.bd.