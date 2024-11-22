Gold price raised by Tk 1,994 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has announced to increase the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 1,994 per bhori as the price of pure gold has gone up in the local market.

BAJUS announced the price hike on Thursday (November 21) through a media statement, and it will be effective from Friday (November 22).

After the adjustment, the new price of 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 1,39,443 per bhori (11.664g), 21-carat gold Tk 1,33,098, and 18-carat gold will cost Tk 1,14,086. The traditional gold price has been set at Tk 93,674 per bhori.

It said that a 5 per cent VAT and a minimum 6 per cent wage have to be added to the jewellery.