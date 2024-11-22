Son of Norway’s Crown Princess Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested in Oslo on suspicion of rape, Norwegian police reported.

The 27-year-old, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, was taken into custody on Monday night under a preliminary charge. Authorities allege that Borg Høiby engaged in sexual intercourse with someone who was “unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.”

While a preliminary charge allows authorities to detain suspects during an investigation, it does not equate to a formal indictment. Police have not disclosed when the alleged incident took place but confirmed that the victim was reportedly unable to resist. Norwegian media have reported that Borg Høiby denies the accusations.

Hege Salomon, the lawyer representing the alleged victim, stated that the woman is enduring significant distress. Salomon added that police initiated the case, not the victim. The woman, whose identity remains confidential, has not commented.

The royal palace has declined to address the matter, according to the NTB news agency.

Previous Allegations and Legal Troubles

This arrest adds to a growing list of legal issues for Borg Høiby, who holds no royal title or official duties. In early August, he was briefly detained following a disturbance in downtown Oslo and faced preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage.

Since then, further charges have been filed, including allegations of violating restraining orders and driving without a valid license. The ongoing investigations reportedly involve four women and one man.

A Royal Family Under Scrutiny

Borg Høiby, who resides with Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, has faced heightened public and media scrutiny over his legal troubles.

The Norwegian royal family, generally held in high regard, is now under an unwelcome spotlight. Princess Mette-Marit herself was once the subject of controversy when she married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001. Her past, including her relationship with a man convicted on drug charges, drew significant attention at the time.

As investigations into Borg Høiby’s case continue, the developments are being closely watched in Norway, where the royals are a central fixture of public life.