Consider me as adviser of Rangpur: Dr Yunus tells Abu Sayed’s father

Interim Government’s Chief Adviser Prof Mohammad Yunus has said he considers himself as the son of Rangpur.

Dr Yunus said he considered himself as a son and adviser of Rangpur as he was moved by the bravery and sacrifice of July uprising martyr Abu Sayed.

“Consider me as an adviser from Rangpur,” he said while welcoming the family members of Abu Sayed at his office at Tajgaon in the capital on Thursday (November 28)..

The Chief Adviser handed over the certificate of the Shaheed Abu Sayed Foundation to the family members of martyr Abu Sayed during a brief ceremony.

Makbul Hossain, father of Abu Sayed, accepted the certificate. Md Liton Mia, a nephew of Abu Sayed, was also present.

Prof Yunus also enquired about the health condition of Abu Sayed’s parents and assured them of all support from the government.