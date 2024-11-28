Mohiuddin Faruqi, Alep Uddin summoned at ICT

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has directed two former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials to appear before it on December 2 in connection with a case alleging many forced disappearances and torture after forced disappearances during the previous Awami League government.

They are former superintendent of police (SP) Mohiuddin Faruqi and former additional superintendent of police of Barisal Range Alep Uddin.

The tribunal, led by Justice Ghulam Mortuza, issued the order on Thursday (November 28) following the hearing on a prosecution application.

ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim later confirmed the development.