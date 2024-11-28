Apsana Begum MP calls for comprehensive action to end violence against women

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Apsana Begum, Member of Parliament for Poplar and Limehouse, led a powerful parliamentary debate marking the United Nations Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, demanding bold and comprehensive strategies to combat violence against women and girls.

In a passionate address, Begum characterised violence against women as “one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations,” highlighting the urgent need for a cross-departmental approach that extends beyond criminal justice.

“We are being let down,” Begum stated, calling for a holistic strategy encompassing social security, housing, employment, and health sectors to both address perpetrators and empower survivors.

The MP, who has openly shared her personal experience as a domestic abuse survivor, emphasised the importance of comprehensive support systems. Her recent re-election as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Domestic Abuse and Violence underscores her commitment to this critical issue.

The debate comes at a crucial time, drawing attention to the systemic challenges faced by women experiencing gender-based violence and advocating for transformative, integrated solutions.