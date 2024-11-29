Import-export thru’ Chatlapur suspended due to obstruction by Iskcon members

All kinds of import and export activities with India through Chatlapur Land Customs Station in Moulvibazar district have remained suspended.

No goods carrying trucks or vehicles could not go through Chatlapur Land Customs Station from Thursday (November 28) morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), stopped the Chatlapur Land Customs Station-bound road at Koilasahar in India. As a result, trade activities between the two countries got suspended.

Chatlapur Land Customs Station’s Traders Association secretary Sohel Rana Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

He said India’s Iskcon members had suddenly stopped Chatlapur Land Customs road on Wednesday. They staged demonstration with the flags of the organisation. As a result, goods carrying vehicles from Bangladesh side have remained suspended. Besides, no goods carrying vehicles are also not coming from India.

Sohel Rana Chowdhury further said, “We were completely unprepared. Goods worth some Tk 1.50 crore got stranded on Wednesday. Many perishable goods including fish are exported to India. But, we are facing huge losses due to the sudden suspension of export to India. However, after discussing with Chatlapur Land Customs authorities, we have learnt that they are contacting with the Indian authorities.”

Sylhet Customs Division’s deputy commissioner Mominul Islam said there is no problem at the Bangladesh side. “We will have to look into the problem of Indian side.”