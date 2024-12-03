Bangladesh secures historic Junior Hockey World Cup spot

Bangladesh achieved a milestone in its hockey history by qualifying for FIH Hockey Junior World Cup for the first time after a commanding 7-2 victory over Thailand in a crucial placement match at Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

The win guarantees Bangladesh a spot in next year’s Junior World Cup in India with the top six teams from the Junior Asia Cup earning qualification.

The team will now face the winner of Korea-China match on Wednesday to determine whether they secure fifth or sixth place in the tournament.

Bangladesh started strong, taking an early lead in the third minute with a goal from Obaidul Hossain Joy. Amirul Islam extended the lead in the sixth minute, converting a penalty corner. The first quarter ended with Bangladesh in control and Mohammad Abdullah added another goal in the second quarter with a tap-in.

Thailand briefly fought back, converting a penalty corner just before halftime to make it 3-1. However, Bangladesh responded emphatically after the break. Goals from Mehedi Hasan Ovi, Saddam Khan, and another from Joy in the third quarter put the match beyond Thailand’s reach, despite their second penalty corner goal. Abdullah sealed the win with his second goal in the final quarter.

This historic triumph marks a significant achievement for Bangladesh hockey, as the team prepares to compete on the global stage at Junior World Cup for the first time.