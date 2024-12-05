HC verdict on 15th Amendment to Constitution Dec 17

The High Court has set December 17 for the verdict on a rule issued regarding the validity of the 15th Amendment of the Constitution, which abolished the caretaker government system.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury announced the date for the ruling.

Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman and Deputy Attorney General Mohammad Asad Uddin represented the state during the proceedings.

Senior lawyer Dr. Sharif Bhuiyan presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner, Badiul Alam, representative of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik.

The BNP was represented by senior lawyers, including Zainul Abedin, Barrister Badaruddin Badal, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, and Advocate Farzana Sharmin Putul.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir and Barrister Ehsan Siddique argued on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Earlier, the rule was issued to address the legality of the 15th Amendment and the abolition of the caretaker government system. BNP’s Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Secretary-General Mia Golam Parwar had joined the proceedings as parties in favor.