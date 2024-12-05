Ireland set Tigresses 170 to win 1st T20

Ireland Women’s team put up a strong batting performance to post 169-5 against Bangladesh in the three-match T20 International series opening game at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Leah Paul led the charge with 45-ball 79 not out, laced with 10 fours and two sixes as the Irish side won the toss and elected to bat first.

Captain Gaby Lewis played her part well to give the side a solid start with 60 off 42, sending the ball across the ropes for seven times.

Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trishna, Nahida Akter and Jannatul Ferdous took one wicket apiece for the hosts.

Earlier Bangladesh swept the three-match ODI series against Ireland in Mirpur.