Mosharraf insists on moving toward election quickly to resolve crises

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has insisted on moving toward election as early as possible to resolve the crises prevailing in the country.

He also called upon the interim government to reform the election related matters on priority basis.

Mosharraf made the call while speaking at a discussion as the chief guest at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday.

The discussion was arranged by the leaders of DUCSU and All-Party Student Unity of the 1990s.

Referring to the reforms, he said the creation of an atmosphere for election should get highest priority. The interim government should make reforms in this regard and give a roadmap for the election.

The BNP leader observed that different conspiracies are being hatched against the interim government to make it unsuccessful. In the wake of a united movement, an autocratic regime was compelled to resign and flee the country. “They have taken shelter in another country. We believe that they will indulge in conspiracies staying there. They are a fallen autocrat. They will try to create anarchy in the country and divisions among people. They will try to destabilize the country and make the government a failed one.”

All conspiracies will have to be confronted unitedly irrespective of party and opinion, he said. “The country must be protected.”

Hindus in Bangladesh live in harmony with others, but Indians, as well as some from this country, are creating an issue, tarnishing Bangladesh’s image to create chaos, Mosharraf said.

He said the BNP supports the interim government, but the current administration will have to leave power in the hands of the people through an election.

Former vice-president of DUCSU and BNP Chairperson’s adviser Aman Ullah Aman chaired the discussion.

Speaking at the discussion, Aman said, “We rescued the democracy under the leadership of Khaleda Zia in 1990, but the democracy was confined during the Sheikh Hasina regime. Subsequently, the matter was resolved on the street through the movement of students and people. Democracy has again come back.”