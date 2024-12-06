Inflation increased to 13.80 per cent in November

Inflation rate in Bangladesh was increased by three per cent to 13.80 percent in November.

As a result, the rise in commodity prices has put a pressure on the common people.

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Thursday (Dec 5), the increase was mainly driven by a rise in food inflation, which was 12.66 percent in October.

Meanwhile, the non-food inflation rate also showed a slight increase reaching 9.39 percent in November up from 9.34 percent in October.

The point-to-point inflation rate in the rural areas in November was 11.53 percent which was 11.26 percent in October.

The food inflation in the rural areas was 13.41 percent in November up from 12.75 percent in October while the non-food inflation rate, however, declined to 9.72 percent in November down from 9.76 percent in October.

On the other hand, the point-to-point inflation rate in the urban areas in November was 11.37 percent which was 10.44 percent in October.

The food inflation rate in November was 14.63 percent which was 12.53 percent in October while the non-food inflation rate in November was 9.31 percent which was 9.06 in October.