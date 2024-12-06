Trade suspended through Moulvibazar for 7-day

Trade activities through Chatlapur and Botuli customs stations in Kulaura and Juri upazilas of Moulvibazar have remained halted for seven consecutive days.

Since Thursday morning (December 5), no cargo vehicles have passed through these stations. The disruption is attributed to protests by ISKCON members in India, effectively suspending all commercial operations at the two customs points. The suspension has raised concerns among Bangladeshi traders over potential financial losses.

Officials at the customs stations reported that there are no issues on the Bangladeshi side for exports. However, the trade stoppage stems from India’s inability to receive goods.

The trade suspension began on Wednesday (November 27), when ISKCON members in Kailashahar, India, blocked the road to the customs stations, protesting against the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. They staged demonstrations, hoisted their organization’s flags, and created roadblocks, halting import-export activities.

Bangladeshi exporters, especially those dealing in perishable goods like fish and raw materials, have been severely affected. Sohel Rana Chowdhury, Secretary of the Chatlapur LC Station Traders’ Association, stated, “Indian protesters abruptly blocked the road to Chatlapur Customs Station and stopped the movement of goods. As a result, goods worth nearly crores of Bangladeshi Taka have been stranded for seven days.”

Customs officials from both stations confirmed that while commercial activities have ceased, passenger movements through the immigration system remain unaffected.

Hafizur Rahman, Assistant Revenue Officer at Chatlapur Checkpoint, said, “The customs stations are not closed due to any administrative decisions. The disruption is entirely due to obstacles created by a group in India. We are in regular communication with higher authorities to resolve the issue.”

Similarly, Shaon Dey, Assistant Revenue Officer at Botuli Customs Station, remarked, “Import-export operations have been suspended since last Friday due to the protests by ISKCON members. While passenger movement continues, we are awaiting updates from Indian customs authorities to resume trade.”

Traders emphasized the economic importance of these stations, which handle goods worth several crores daily, including significant volumes of perishable products. The prolonged suspension has left them facing substantial losses, urging a prompt resolution to restore bilateral trade activities.