Bangladesh Embassy in Mexico City launches e-passport services

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Mexico City has marked a significant milestone with the launch of e-passport services, transforming travel security and convenience for Bangladeshi citizens.

With e-passport services now fully operational from Sunday, Bangladeshi nationals in Mexico, along with those in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries, can enjoy enhanced services, faster processing, and a more seamless travel experience, said the Embassy on Monday.

This initiative underscores the collaboration between the government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and key stakeholders.

Bangladesh Ambassador Abida Islam inaugurated the initiative, highlighting its role in modernizing national travel infrastructure and meeting global standards.

The event was attended by members of the Bangladeshi community, and dignitaries from Bangladesh and Mexico.

The Embassy in Mexico City is now the 52nd Bangladeshi mission to introduce e-passport services, advancing the government’s efforts to digitize and enhance efficiency.

The e-passport system ensures advanced security, faster immigration processing, and a seamless travel experience aligned with international standards.

The event featured a documentary detailing the evolution of the e-passport system and remarks from prominent members of Bangladeshi community, including Arifuzzaman Kabir (Ericsson), Aktaruzzaman (Japan-Bangladesh Tobacco Limited), Azad Hossain (restaurateur), and Shamsul Alam Khan Chowdhury (Grameen Carso).

Their reflections underscored the initiative’s potential to enhance global mobility and strengthen community ties.

Khalil Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Dhaka, and technical perspectives from Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Project Director, Department of Passport and Immigration, Dhaka, also spoke highlighting the system’s implementation and long-term vision.

The event concluded with the presentation of a commemorative crest to Ambassador Abida Islam, followed by the ribbon-cutting of the e-passport facility and the symbolic handover of e-passport delivery receipts to two Bangladeshi nationals in Mexico City.