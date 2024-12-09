Indian FS Vikram Misri in Dhaka amid tension

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Dhaka for a foreign decretary-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC).

This is the first time an Indian diplomat came to Bangladesh since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.

Ishrat Jahan, Director General (South Asia wing) received the Indian Foreign Secretary upon his arrival in Dhaka. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was also present.

Foreign Secretary Misri and his Bangladesh counterpart, Md Jashim Uddin, will lead their respective delegation at the Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) today.

After the FOC, the Indian foreign secretary is scheduled to meet Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain this afternoon.

He is also likely to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today.