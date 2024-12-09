Bulgaria proposes first bilateral consultations with Bangladesh

Bulgaria has proposed the first round of bilateral consultations with Bangladesh to enhance relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Bulgaria to Bangladesh Dr Nikolay Yankov met Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday and discussed the issue.

The Adviser thanked Bulgaria for allowing Bangladeshi students to apply for visas at embassies in Hanoi and Jakarta and requested increased enrollment and educational cooperation.

The Ambassador agreed to allow Bangladeshi nationals to apply for work visas at suitable embassies and affirmed the start of Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) for visa issuance in Dhaka.

They also explored opportunities for expanding bilateral trade, investment, cooperation in the IT sector, cultural cooperation, and qualifying for the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) after 2029.

Additionally, the Adviser sought Bulgarian support for Bangladesh regarding the Rohingya issue in international forums, including the UN and the EU, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.