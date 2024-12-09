Shomi Kaiser seeks bail from High Court

Former president of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and actor Shomi Kaiser has submitted a petition to the High Court seeking bail in an attempt to murder case filed with Uttara East Police Station in the capital.

The petition was submitted to the branch concerned of the High Court on Sunday (December 8).

Police from the Uttara East Police Station arrested music channel ‘Gaan Bangla’s chairman Koushik Hossain Taposh from Vatara after the midnight on November 3 in connection with the case. On the following day (November 4), he was produced before the court. The hearing on the case was deferred as the investigation officer of the case was not present at the court on that day.

In the same case, Shomi Kaiser was arrested after midnight on November 5 from Sector 4 of Uttara. Then a court placed her on a three-day remand.

Then on November 9, both Taposh and Shomi Kaiser were sent to jail in the case.

Police said they were arrested for their involvement in an attack on businessman Ishtiaq Mahmud and others on July 18 last.

Ishtiaq Mahmud received critical bullet wounds in his belly, hand, head and legs during the attack by police, Awami League cadres in front of Nawab Habibullah High School at Uttara Sector 4, when he along with his friends, guardians and local people took part in an agitation program enforced by anti-discrimination students’ movement on that day.

He was first taken to a nearby hospital from where shifted to Evercare Hospital for better treatment.

Ishtiaq Mahmud later filed a case with Uttara East Police Station accusing 126 people including former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on September 29. In the case, Taposh is the accused No. 9 and Shomi accused No. 24.