Committee submits report, recommends 754 retired officials’ promotion

The committee, formed to look into the appeals of the retired government officials, submitted a report on Tuesday recommending the promotion of 754 retired officials to various ranks.

Zakir Ahmed Khan, chief of this committee, submitted the report in this regard to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the morning. The chief adviser appreciated for submitting the report before the stipulated 90-day deadline.

The recommendations followed a review of 1,540 applications from officials who alleged being denied promotion during the Awami League’s tenure.

Of the 754 retired officials, 119 officials for Secretary positions; 41 officials for Grade-1 (Secretary) status and 528 officials for additional secretary.

The government formed the five-member committee on September 16, 2024.

The committee was tasked with reviewing applications from government officials who had faced various forms of career-related deprivation during their service and woent of retirement between 2009 and August 4, 2024.

The committee chaired by former Finance Secretary and former Alternate Executive Director at the World Bank for Bangladesh, Zakir Ahmed Khan was directed to provide appropriate recommendations based on its review.