3 held with 7kg hemp in Moulvibazar

Police have arrested three individuals along with approximately 7 kilograms of hemp from Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

The arrests were made at a checkpoint in Sarisatla bazaar area on the Shamshernagar-Brahmanbazar road on Tuesday midnight.

The arrested are Anil Kharai, 30, and Rajen Kharai, 24, from Khejuri Chhara Tea Garden area of Sreemangal, and Ful Mia, 55, from Sirajnagar village.

Confirming the detention, Shamshernagar Police Outpost in-charge Md. Omar Faruk stated, “Based on a secret information, police came to know that a shipment of drugs was being transported from Sreemangal to Brahmanbazar in Kulaura. Being tipped-off, we set up a checkpoint and arrested the suspects along with 6.7 kilograms of cannabis. The CNG-powered auto-rickshaw used for transporting the drugs was also seized.”

A case has been filed against the suspects under Narcotics Control Act and they have been sent to jail through the Moulvibazar District Court, added the police official.