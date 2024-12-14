Four held over attack on Hindus in Sunamganj

Police have arrested four individuals in connection with their involvement in vandalising and damaging properties of the Hindu community and the local temple at Doarabazar of Sunamganj district earlier this month, according to a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s press wing.

The arrestees were – – Alim Hossain, 19, Sultan Ahmed Raju, 20, Imran Hossain, 31, and Shajahan Hossain, 20.

On Saturday (December 14), the police arrested four people and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and ensure justice, it said.

It said on December 3, Akash Das, 20, a resident of Monglargaon village under Doarabazar thana of Sunamganj district, posted an offensive content on his Facebook account that sparked tensions in the district. Although he deleted the post immediately, screenshots circulated widely, leading to violence in the area.

Following the incident, police arrested Akash on the same day and due to his safety concern, he was transferred to Sadar police station.

The enraged locals attacked Hindu properties, including homes, shops, and local Loknath Temple. Police launched an intensive investigation to identify those responsible.

A case has been filed against 12 named and 150 to 170 unnamed people in this connection.

Meanwhile, the situation was brought under control through the coordinated efforts of the district administration, police, and the army, led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC).