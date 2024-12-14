Tigresses move up 7 steps ahead in FIFA World Ranking

Bangladesh National Women’s Football team climbed up 7 steps ahead in the latest FIFA /Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking published by World Football body FIFA on Friday (December 14).

Tigresses clinched the SAFF Women’s Football championship for the 2nd consecutive time by beating host Nepal by 2-1 goals in the final in last October, thus jumped up to the 132nd place from the previous 139th spot by scoring1097.55 rating points among 185 countries.

Among South Asian countries, India is ranked 69th and Nepal at103rd spots while Pakistan is at157th, Sri Lanka158th, Maldives163rd and Bhutan at172nd spots respectively tailing behind Bangladesh.

The USA Women’s team maintains the number 1 spot on the FIFA World Ranking securing 2087.55 rating points, followed by Spain, Germany, England. Sweden, Canada, Brazil, Japan, DPR (North) Korea and Netherlands.