Fahim Al Ishaq Chowdhury Trust awards scholarships to 500 students in Sylhet

The “Fahim Al Ishaq Chowdhury Trust” has launched an initiative to award scholarships to meritorious students from grades five to eight in schools and madrasas of two upazilas in Sylhet, Zakiganj and Kanaighat, to promote education.

The scholarship amounts are as follows: Tk2,500 for the Merit Grade, Tk2,000 for the First Grade, and Tk1,500 for the General Grade.

Each student will also receive a certificate. The scholarship distribution ceremony is planned for either the last week of January or the first week of February next year.

The first day of the scholarship examination took place on Sunday at Moulovi Sair Ali High School in Parchak, Zakiganj, from 11am to 2pm.

A total of 1,147 students from 69 educational institutions participated in the event in a festive atmosphere.

Following the examination, school bags, pens, food, and other gifts were distributed to all participants, adding to their joy and enthusiasm.

To share information about this initiative with people at home and abroad, a meeting was held on Sunday at 12pm at Moulovi Sair Ali High School.

During the event, Md Shabbir Ahmad, the secretary of the trust, elaborated on the objectives, social significance, and future plans of the Fahim Al Ishaq Chowdhury Trust and its scholarship program to the attending journalists.

He stated: “This scholarship program will encourage talented students, support the development of their potential, and strengthen their journey toward higher education. Furthermore, it will establish the Trust as a model example in promoting education in the region.”

The meeting also included speeches by the Vice-President of the trust, ATM Selim Chowdhury, the elder brother of the Trust’s founder, Fahim Al Ishaq Chowdhury, the Upazila Education Officer, heads of various educational institutions, and prominent personalities from Zakiganj and Kanaighat Upazilas. The Secretary and senior officials of the Trust addressed various questions from the journalists present.

The Fahim Al Ishaq Chowdhury Trust is working tirelessly to ensure the welfare and development of the people of Zakiganj and Kanaighat through the promotion of education, poverty alleviation, and humanitarian services.