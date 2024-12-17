What drives parents towards a particular school for their kids

Parents always want to raise their children to become strong, good, compassionate, and competent individuals. One of the most significant decisions they make following that goal is choosing the perfect school for their children. It’s one of the most emotional and financial decisions every parent faces in today’s world. Their choice does not only reflect their educational priorities but also highlights their social and cultural values.

Nowadays, Parents in Bangladesh give more value to institutions with globally recognised curricula, such as Cambridge, Edexcel, or International Baccalaureate (IB), as these are designed to nurture students for global opportunities. In this evolving world, it has become essential for children to become global citizens. Families who love travelling or have global exposure also prefer schools that have internationally recognised curricula and multicultural environments.

Apart from this, parents prefer schools with an established track record of academic excellence. Families are also gradually recognising the benefits of a holistic education system, and they like schools that provide a wide range of extracurricular activities, such as technology, arts, and sports. They want their kids to develop emotionally, physically, academically, and socially. Such an all-inclusive approach has become crucial for developing well-rounded individuals who can strive in multiple aspects of life. For example, Moushumi mother of a child from Glenrich International School, shared, “I decided to admit my daughter to Glenrich as the school offers a balanced curriculum with multiple activities which will help her to develop emotional, physical, academic, and social aspects. I also want to send my daughter to the UK for higher studies, so, I believe global exposure is crucial for her, and thankfully, she can get that at Glenrich.”

Modern facilities and resources are another crucial consideration. Parents like those schools that offer state-of-the-art amenities such as science labs, libraries, and sports facilities. Such resources indicate the institution’s commitment to offering high-quality education and ensuring student success. Families prefer schools with small classes as this way; children can receive personalised attention. Such a thing is perfect for children with unique learning needs.