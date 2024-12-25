Sumaiya breaks Guinness Record by eating 37 rice grains with chopsticks in one minute

Many people have tried eating with chopsticks, and one of them is Sumaiya Khan, a young woman from Bangladesh. Through her dedication, she didn’t just try but set a world record. The 24-year-old managed to eat 37 grains of rice in one minute using chopsticks.

The rules of the Guinness World Records stated that only one grain of rice could be picked up at a time. If more than one grain of rice was picked up with the chopsticks, the attempt would be considered invalid.

Sumaiya shared with Guinness World Records, “I had a thing for ramen back in the day, I was obsessed with ramen and loved Korean culture so that’s when I got my own personal chopsticks and since then I’ve eaten almost all of my food using them, and especially since I’m Bangladeshi I eat rice almost every single day.”

On achieving the record, she added: “It feels surreal, it feels amazing and everyone around me is proud of me for actually attempting it”

“I feel proud of myself for doing it too because it’s such a great thing to actually achieve, having your name out there in the world and being part of something so big, it’s actually amazing and I’m honoured and blessed and proud and every other good thing that I can say about it.”

Sumaiya said that she may attempt some more records one day, but that for now, she’s happy with the title she’s got.

The video of Sumaiya eating 37 grains of rice in one minute has been viewed over 178,000 times on the Guinness World Records Facebook page as of December 22.

Previously, another young woman from Bangladesh, Nusrat Jahan Nipa, set a record by eating 27 grains of rice with chopsticks in one minute.