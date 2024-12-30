DSEX index up by 9.15 points, prices of 189 companies advanced in first hour Monday

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country’s main capital market, saw an upward trend in the first hour on Monday.

The 3 indexes of the Dhaka stock market DSEX, DSES, and DS30 increased in the morning.

The main index DSEX increased by 9.15 points to 5,213.93 points, the DSES Shariah index rose by 1.32 points to 1167.62 points, and the DS30 special blue-chip index rose by 5.53 points to 1937.21 points during the first 1.0 hour on Monday, reports UNB.

On the day, the trading record in the DSE shows that shares and units of 2.81 crore were exchanged through 27071 transactions.

In the first hour, the market witnessed huge selling pressure, and shares and mutual funds worth Tk 82.9 crore were traded.

During this time, a total of 372 companies participated in trading. Among these, prices of 189 companies increased, 90 companies decreased and 93 companies remained unchanged at the DSE.