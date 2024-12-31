Four die in gas line explosion at Habiganj

Four people died and two were injured in a gas line explosion at the Akij Venture Limited factory in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as engineer Md Riaz Uddin, Mizan Gazi and Mahfuz, both residents of Chandpur. The identity of the fourth victims has not yet been confirmed.

According to officer-in-charge of Bahubal police station, Zahidul Islam, the factory’s engineer and workers were conducting maintenance on the gas line.

Two workers died on the spot, while four others were critically injured. Two of the injured succumbed to their injuries en route to Sylhet for treatment.

The gas is supplied to the site by Jalalabad Gas Company and regulated through an installed system, said the OC.

Reports indicate that the regulator had been malfunctioning for several days, he added.