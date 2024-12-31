Women working at home could risk missing out, says Nationwide boss

Women may be at risk of missing out on opportunities at work as they are less likely to go into the office than men, the boss of the world’s biggest building society has said.

Speaking to BBC R4’s Today programme, Nationwide chief executive Debbie Crosbie said it was important for career growth to have a “physical presence” in the workplace.

Ms Crosbie brought an end to the organisation’s “work anywhere” policy for its 13,000 non-branch staff last December, asking most full-time workers to come in twice a week instead.

She suggested that while flexible working can be useful for those with caring responsibilities, it is important for workers to see leaders in action.

Under its previous chief executive, Joe Garner, Nationwide had championed 100% remote working, citing research findings which suggested a “work from anywhere” policy had big benefits.

Some staff moved away from their bases, others had childcare built around their new arrangements.

However, Ms Crosbie said she believes in a more collaborative approach.

After an agreement with the union, a hybrid policy was introduced, with most full-time workers asked to come into the office at least one or two days a week.

The reversal was met with criticism from staff members who had made big changes during the course of the pandemic.

But one year on, Ms Crosbie told the BBC that she has observed a noticeable difference in office attendance.

“We find, certainly at Nationwide… that men are more likely to come into the office than women”.

She added that observing and interacting with leaders is crucial for growth, noting the impact of having a female chief executive act as her mentor early in her career.

“Being seen and then seeing other leaders is a really important part of development,” Ms Crosbie explained.

“I benefited enormously from watching some really excellent leaders and how they navigated challenging problems.”

She also stressed the need for businesses to support female leaders and families with flexible childcare options.

She acknowledged the challenges faced by senior executives in managing long hours and childcare responsibilities, emphasising the role firms can play.

Previous research carried out by academics at Durham University and the University of Sheffield suggests that women are more likely to experience blurred boundaries between work and family life.

It found that women working remotely were more likely to value being present for their families, while men were less inclined to interrupt their work schedules to address family needs.

Its researchers suggested, however, that remote work can help employees with a better work-family balance if they are well supported.

“Businesses do have a role to play in that,” Ms Crosbie said on Tuesday.

“We just need to be careful that we don’t inadvertently prevent women from taking some of the opportunities by not being in the office when they feel it’s beneficial both to their skills and to contribute to the business.”