Rangpur overcome Sylhet after Nahid get’s four-fer

The Rangpur Riders achieved a commanding 34-run win over the Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League, defending a modest total of 155 runs with impressive bowling led by Nahid Rana and Khushdil Shah.

After choosing to bat first, Rangpur faced an early setback, losing three key wickets for just 28 runs. The innings was stabilized by Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah, who added 41 crucial runs. Iftikhar played a measured knock of 47 runs off 42 balls, while Khushdil contributed 21 runs off 16 balls. In the final overs, captain Nurul Hasan Sohan and Sheikh Mahedi Hasan accelerated the scoring. Nurul smashed 41 off 24 balls, and Mahedi chipped in with a brisk 16 off 8 balls, pushing Rangpur to a defendable 155 for 8.

In response, Sylhet Strikers struggled against Rangpur’s disciplined bowling attack. Despite a valiant 41 off 36 balls from opener Rony Talukdar, the rest of the batting lineup faltered. Zakir Hasan scored 18 off 12 balls, and Zakir Ali managed a slow 24 off 33 balls, leaving Sylhet unable to gain momentum.

Nahid Rana was the standout performer for Rangpur, taking 4 wickets for 27 runs. Khushdil Shah bowled economically, conceding just 10 runs in his four overs while claiming two wickets. Mohammad Saifuddin also contributed with two wickets for 18 runs.

The win highlighted Rangpur’s strong bowling depth and their ability to defend modest totals, keeping their campaign on track in the tournament.