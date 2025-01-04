Sylhet witnessed 38 deaths in 31 road crashes in Dec: Nirapad Sarak Chai

The number of road accident casualties in Sylhet division rose in December compared to November, 2024, according to a report of Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa), Sylhet.

As many as 38 people were killed and 77 injured in 31 road crashes in Sylhet Division in December, it said.

Among the deceased 12 people were killed in accidents involving motorbikes, five were passengers of CNG-run auto-rickshaws and nine pedestrians, it said.

Zahirul Islam Mishu, convener of Nischa, said the report was published based on media reports and information collected by Nischa’s Sylhet branch.

According to the report, Habiganj district witnessed the highest number of road accidents, while Sunamganj district had the fewest.

At least 13 people were killed and 52 others injured in 9 road accidents in Habiganj alone while Sunamganj witnessed six accidents, leaving five people killed and five others injured. In addition, eight deaths with six injuries were reported in seven Moulvibazar accidents whereas in Sylhet, nine accidents led to 12 deaths and 14 injuries.

Among the deceased 31 were men, four women and three children.

In November, Sylhet division saw 34 road accidents with 32 fatalities and 34 injuries.