Moulvibazar: Tea capital of Bangladesh welcomes winter visitors

Moulvibazar, a district in the northeast of Bangladesh, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage. As winter sets in, the district’s many tourist attractions are preparing to host a surge of visitors eager to immerse themselves in the serene landscapes and rich traditions.

From the verdant tea gardens to the majestic waterfalls, Moulvibazar offers an array of scenic destinations. The lush hills of Lawachara National Park, home to endangered species such as the hoolock gibbon, are a haven for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. Declared a national park in 1996, Lawachara spans 1,250 hectares and is an ecological treasure trove.

Madhabpur Lake, nestled within the picturesque Madhabpur Tea Estate, is another must-visit location. This tranquil lake, surrounded by rolling hills and vibrant tea plantations, showcases rare purple water lilies and clear, reflective waters. Nearby, the Hamidur Rahman Memorial pays tribute to the nation’s martyrs.

For the adventurous, the breathtaking Ham Ham Waterfall is a hidden gem. Situated in a remote corner of the Rajkandi Reserve Forest, it requires a three-hour trek through challenging terrain, but the sight of the 160-foot cascade makes the effort worthwhile.

Cultural Riches

The district also boasts a unique blend of cultural diversity. Communities such as the Manipuri, Khasi, and Tripuri enrich the region with their traditional crafts, music, and festivals. Visitors can explore the historic Tilakpur Indigo Kuthi, remnants of the British colonial era, and the vibrant villages of indigenous communities.

Tourism on the Rise

Local tourism stakeholders report a significant increase in visitors this winter. “The tourism sector has shown remarkable improvement after a long hiatus. The inflow of tourists has brought renewed hope to the local economy,” said a local business owner.

Lawachara National Park alone welcomed over 25,000 visitors in the last two weeks, generating approximately 2.3 million BDT in revenue. “We are seeing a mix of domestic and international tourists, which is encouraging for the district’s tourism potential,” added a park official.

Enhanced Safety and Accessibility

To ensure a smooth experience for visitors, law enforcement agencies have strengthened security measures across tourist hotspots. “Our priority is to make sure tourists can explore Moulvibazar without any concerns. We’ve increased patrols and stationed additional personnel at popular sites,” said Sudarshan Kumar Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police.

Traveling to Moulvibazar has also become more convenient. Visitors can take trains to Srimangal or Kulaura, or use bus services. From there, local transport options, including CNG autorickshaws and taxis, are readily available.

A Call to Explore

Moulvibazar is a treasure trove of natural and cultural wonders, making it an ideal winter destination for families, nature lovers, and adventure seekers alike. With its welcoming locals and diverse attractions, this district promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.