Expat murdered in clash over land dispute in Sylhet

An expatriate was killed and five others were injured in a clash over a longstanding land dispute in Sylhet’s Balaganj upazila on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Atason village under the West Gauripur union of the upazila, according to Balaganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md. Farid Uddin Bhuiyan.

The deceased, Abdul Gafur, 45, was son of late Ahmad Ali, a former Union Parishad member. Gafur had been working in Saudi Arabia and had recently returned home on vacation.

Locals said that the dispute over land ownership between Abdul Gafur and his neighbor Dilu Mia had been ongoing for years. The conflict escalated into violence on Saturday when both parties armed themselves with traditional weapons and engaged in a deadly confrontation. During the clash, Abdul Gafur was critically injured and rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

OC Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the body has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The victim’s family is preparing to file a case against the alleged attackers, according to police officials.

Authorities are investigating the incident and have pledged to take legal action against those responsible.