Fakhrul discusses bilateral issues with Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed various issues relating to the bilateral interests of the two nations.

They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, according to BNP media cell. The hour-long meeting was held at the Chinese Ambassador’s Baridhara residence on Monday.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, in a post on its verified Facebook page, said the Ambassador of China to Bangladesh met the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general.

Earlier on 21 August last year, the Chinese ambassador met a BNP delegation, led by Mirza Fakhrul at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, reaffirming China’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh and its people, as it has in the past.