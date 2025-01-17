Two Indians arrested while trespassing into Bangladesh in Sunamganj

Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on charge of trespassing into Bangladesh through Doarabazar border in Sunamganj district.

They are the siblings — Maluch Garo, 30, and Korol Garo, 45.

They were arrested from Moularpar area under Doarabazar upazila on Friday morning.

BGB-48 Battalion’s Commander Lt Col. Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed it.

The arrested were Maluch Garo and Karal Garo, sons of Bhupendra Garo, of Daliabusti area under Saigram Police Station of East Khasia Hill District in Shilong of India.

BGB said they arrested Maluch Garo and Korol Garo after they entered Bangladesh border through Moularpar border under Doarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district.

Besides, goods worth Tk 43 lakh from Sylhet and Sunamganj borders.

The two Indian nationals were arrested from Moularpar inside Bangladesh. Besides, the BGB seized sugar, cow, tea leaves, phensidyl and liquour conducting drives at different parts of Sylhet and Sunamganj bordering areas.

48 BGB Battalion’s Commander Lt Col Md Hafizur Rahman said in a press release that the success had come as part of regular drives at frontier areas. The arrested Indian nationals were handed over to Doarabazar Police Station. However, steps will be taken regarding the seizure of goods.