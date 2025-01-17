Mohammad Ali, new executive chef at Dhaka Regency

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Mohammad Ali as its new Executive Chef. With a distinguished culinary journey and exceptional expertise in the art of gastronomy, Chef Mohammad Ali is set to elevate the dining experience for guests at Dhaka Regency.

Chef Mohammad Ali brings a wealth of experience to this prestigious role, having previously served as a Sous Chef at the renowned Biman Flight Catering Centre&served as a Sous Chef at pan acificsonargaon hotel from Mar 2015 – Dec 2017. He is also experienced to work with world’s famous celebrity Chef “Jamie Oliver”. He is completed his post-graduation at Culinary Arts and kitchen Management from UK.

At Dhaka Regency, Chef Mohammad Ali will oversee the culinary operations across all outlets, ensuring the hotel continues to deliver exceptional quality, creativity, and flavor. His vision includes introducing unique dishes, curating themed dining events, and enhancing guest satisfaction through personalized culinary experiences.

Chef Mohammad Ali’s appointment reflects Dhaka Regency’s continuous efforts to set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry. Guests can look forward to an enhanced culinary journey, with signature dishes and unique offerings under his expert guidance.