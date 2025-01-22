Khaleda Zia’s liver transplant withheld

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, currently under treatment at a London clinic, will not undergo a liver transplant for the time being.

Instead, she is receiving human serum albumin to reduce stress on her liver, as recommended by the medical board considering her health risks.

A member of the medical team confirmed that the decision to defer a liver transplant was made due to her current condition, which, while stable, remains complicated. The board deemed the procedure too risky after assessing various health factors, including her advanced age.

The plan to transfer Khaleda Zia to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States has also been put on hold. A medical team from King’s College in London is set to reevaluate her condition on Thursday. Depending on their findings, she might be discharged and allowed to return home by Friday.

Speaking about her progress, a physician in London mentioned that Khaleda Zia’s recent complications have significantly improved, and her condition is now moving toward stabilization. However, he emphasized that her overall health still presents challenges that make a liver transplant unfeasible at this stage.

The doctor highlighted that an opportunity for such treatment might have existed had she been transferred abroad during her earlier hospitalization at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. At the time, the medical board had repeatedly urged advanced treatment overseas, but this could not be arranged.

As an alternative, Khaleda Zia is being administered human serum albumin, a protein naturally produced by the liver that constitutes nearly half of serum proteins in human plasma. This treatment aims to alleviate liver strain. The medical board continues to conduct tests and adjust her treatment plan as needed.

Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman, daughter-in-law Dr. Zubaida Rahman, and her grandchildren have been visiting her regularly in the hospital. Meals are being provided from home following medical advice.

The former prime minister has long been battling multiple health issues, including liver cirrhosis, kidney disease, heart problems, diabetes, and arthritis. She was admitted to The London Clinic on January 8 for advanced treatment.