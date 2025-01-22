Man ‘kills’ daughter in Habiganj over mobile addiction

A man reportedly stabbed his daughter to death at his house in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj on Wednesday over mobile addiction.

The deceased was Ranu Begum, 15, a resident of Ghanashyampur village of the district.

Victim’s mother Saheda Begum said Ranu often found talking on mobile phone. Her husband returned home at around 2.30PM on Wednesday and saw his daughter was talking on phone. He forbidden Ranu to do so but she did not make any heed on it.

Being agitated Rashid over the incident, stabbed Ranu with sharp weapon that was kept on home yard, leaving her dead.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Officer-in-Charge of Kashimnagar Police Outpost, said that being informed police reached to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the Habiganj hospital morgue for autopsy. Police have detained victim’s father Abdus Rashid and her mother Saheda Begum.