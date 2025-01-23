Touhid for narrowing trade gap, fostering regional connectivity with China

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, who is now in China on an official visit, on Thursday (January 23) laid emphasis on narrowing trade gap and fostering regional connectivity with China to promote equitable growth, reports BSS.

He made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at a seminar titled “Our Shared Vision for Peace, Stability, and Prosperity” at Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS) in Shanghai, a foreign ministry’s press release said in Dhaka on Thursday.

Hossain outlined a forward-looking vision for global peace, emphasizing the significant role of economic cooperation as a cornerstone for sustainable development and stability.

Reflecting on global challenges, he noted that peace and security are collective responsibilities that demand inclusive economic frameworks and greater emphasis on empowering underrepresented groups, particularly the youth and women.

Regarding Rohingya crisis, Hossain put stress on creating a congenial atmosphere in Rakhine State for return of the Rohingyas.

“Both Bangladesh and China have vital interests in resolution of the conflict, and we must cooperate wholeheartedly in bringing about the resolution,” he stated.

The adviser highlighted the deep historical ties between Bangladesh and China, which dated back to ancient times and the evolution of relationship into a dynamic partnership through different mechanisms including the Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI).

He underscored the transformative role of China’s development assistances and investments in Bangladesh’s various sectors which have significantly contributed to the country’s socio-economic development.

Hossain highlighted Bangladesh’s successful social initiatives, such as microcredit programs, pioneered by Bangladesh Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus which have empowered rural women and fostered social harmony, and called for similar transformative efforts to uplift the youth.

In order to realize the shared vision, he underscored the need for working towards strengthening multilateral institutions, expanding investments, deepening people to people exchange and championing global trade system.

The program commenced with a welcome address by SIIS President Dr. Chen Dongxiao, who highlighted the historic and evolving partnership between Bangladesh and China.

He expressed optimism about the event’s contribution to enhancing academic and research collaborations between China and Bangladesh, and the role of the two countries to furthering global peace and stability.

The event brought together a distinguished group of participants, including scholars, diplomats, government officials, young researchers, media representatives, senior leadership and experts of SIIS, and officials from the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office.

The program featured speeches from key participants, including remarks by Director of the Academic Advisory Board at SIIS Dr. Yang Jiemian and presentations by six renowned experts.

The experts shared insights on topics ranging from economic globalisation to regional stability, triggering rich discussions during the interactive session that followed.

The event concluded with closing remarks by Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md. Nazmul Islam, the release added.