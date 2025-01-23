Newly appointed Habiganj SP meets journalists

The newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Habiganj held a meeting with local journalists on Wednesday.

The event took place around 3 PM in the afternoon at the SP conference room.

During the discussion meeting, several print and electronic media journalists greeted the newly appointed SP ANM Sajidur Rahman.

Sazidur Rahman shared his future visions and assured that this type of discussion meeting be held in regular basis. He also shared several ongoing irregularities which should be resolved and sought cooperation from the journalists.