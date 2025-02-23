Australia beat England by 5 wickets

Australia defeated England by 5 wickets in their Champions Trophy match with Ben Duckett smashed 165 runs while Joe Root scored 68 as England posted 351/8 against Australia in Lahore on Saturday.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers taking 3 wickets including the scalps of Philip Salt and Liam Livingstone.

Earlier, Australian skipper Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first against Jos Buttler’s England in the fourth match of the Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia and England have recently struggled in the ODI format recently, with world champions Australia losing to Sri Lanka (0-2) and Pakistan (1-2) in their last two rubbers.