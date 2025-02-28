Rain washes out Afghanistan-Australia match, Aussies reach semis

The much-awaited match between Afghanistan and Australia was ruined by rain, leading Australia advanced to the semi-finals.

The match, which was scheduled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, saw Australia chase a target of 274 runs. However, after reaching 109/1 in 12.5 overs, heavy rain halted the game. Although the rain eventually stopped, the outfield conditions were deemed unplayable, making it impossible to continue the match.

As both teams failed to complete 20 overs each, the game was abandoned. As a result, Australia advanced to the semifinals, while Afghanistan’s hopes of progressing to the next stage were dashed.

Afghanistan, having won one match, earned 3 points but is positioned third in the points table due to a lower net run rate. Now, they must rely on England’s performance to secure a spot in the semifinals.