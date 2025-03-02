Real Madrid miss chance to go top with 2-1 loss at Betis

Real Madrid slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis after their former player Isco converted a second-half penalty on Saturday, denying the visitors the chance to top LaLiga.

The loss leaves Real Madrid level on 54 points with leaders Barcelona, who host mid-table Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid, who have 53, could go top later on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

“I’m dead, exhausted. In the end it’s very hard to win games against Madrid, who have millions of resources, it’s very difficult,” Isco, named man of the match, told Movistar.

“I’m happy for the win against the best team out there today. Hopefully we can finish the year in the best possible way.”

Madrid dominated the early proceedings and took the lead after 10 minutes when Brahim Diaz tapped in Ferland Mendy’s pass from the left after a great through ball from Kylian Mbappe.

Betis overcame the sluggish start, though, and equalised in the 34th through Johnny Cardoso’s close-range header off a corner from Isco.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a crucial save to deny Cardoso a second goal shortly before halftime.

The Belgian, however, could not prevent Isco from scoring a clinical spot kick to hand Betis the lead nine minutes after the break following Antonio Rudiger’s foul on Jesus Rodriguez.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti sought to spark some life into his attack with the introduction of Arda Guler and Endrick, but Betis’ backline held firm while goalkeeper Adrian blocked a late attempt from Vinicius Jr.

“We started off a bit off the pace, letting them play too much and they hurt us. But the team improved halfway through the first half,” the 32-year-old Isco said.

“I am always grateful to Madrid for having helped me fulfil all the dreams a child has and I will always have Madrid in my heart,” he added, having won five Champions League trophies, three LaLiga titles and the Copa del Rey with the club.

Betis now have 38 points and are in sixth spot, the final European qualifying berth.