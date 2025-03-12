1,533 cases filed for traffic law violations in capital

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has filed 1,533 cases for violating traffic laws in different areas of the capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed this information on Wednesday (March 12) afternoon.

He said that these cases were filed during the DMP’s traffic division’s drive last Tuesday (March 11). In addition, 221 vehicles were dumped and 47 vehicles were wrecked.

He further said that the DMP’s traffic division’s drive will continue to maintain traffic discipline in the Dhaka metropolitan area.